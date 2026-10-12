MP Surya calls Hebbal short tunnel project ‘unscientific’

BENGALURU: BENGALURU South MP Tejasvi Surya has criticised the proposed 2-km Hebbal Short Tunnel project, calling it “unscientific” and a “waste of Rs 1,350 crore”, and urged the Bangalore Development Authority to abandon it.

The MP alleged that the project would require the felling of 1,128 trees, increase the risk of flooding near Hebbal Lake and affect groundwater. Surya questioned the need for a tunnel that would allow vehicles to bypass the junction only to return to the same road 2km ahead.

Surya argued that Hebbal would benefit more from public transport, pointing to the under-construction Blue Line Metro, the planned Red and Orange lines, and suburban rail connectivity. He alleged that the proposed Veterinary College station on the Red Line, which he said could serve more than 18,000 passengers daily, had been dropped to accommodate the tunnel and elevated road projects.