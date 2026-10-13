'25 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP': Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Monday claimed that 25 Congress MLAs, including members of CM DK Shivakumar’s Cabinet, would join the BJP if Assembly elections were held now. Speaking to reporters, he said the political situation in the state had reached a stage where several Congress legislators were ready to leave the party. Commenting on the alleged sting operation controversy within the Congress, Vijayendra said Karnataka politics had sunk to a new low, alleging that some leaders had resorted to such tactics to secure ministerial positions and the CM’s post.

“This is political adultery. Those who have indulged in such fraudulent acts will face the consequences,” he said, adding that the truth would emerge in the coming days.

He also accused the Congress of attempting to create unrest in the country and alleged that the State Government was blaming the Centre to evade responsibility for its failures.

Challenging the Congress to win public confidence, Vijayendra said the party should seek people’s mandate rather than create confusion through repeated allegations.