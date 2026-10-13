'Aware of sting op, it's vital to identify those behind it': Former CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is aware that a sting operation is being conducted. He further said that it is important to identify those behind it.

Siddaramaiah’s statement comes after the alleged sting operation targeting him has emerged as a fresh flashpoint in Karnataka’s ruling Congress, with the BJP and JDS stepping up their attacks on Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and demanding an investigation into the controversy.

With Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Monday insisting that the State Government cannot evade a probe by saying “time will tell”, the controversy threatens to remain a political talking point in the run-up to the 2028 Assembly elections.

Political observers see the Opposition’s emphasis on Siddaramaiah as an attempt to question Shivakumar’s role, as alleged by Kumaraswamy, and potentially appeal to the former CM’s support base. Within the Congress, some leaders believe Shivakumar’s warning to ministers about possible sting operations has given the Opposition an opportunity to shape the narrative around alleged internal power struggles.

Siddaramaiah has reportedly called for an investigation, while Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, considered a close associate of the former, has also been drawn into the controversy.

Kumaraswamy has demanded a comprehensive probe to establish who commissioned the alleged operation, who carried it out and what roles various individuals played. The JDS leader has also questioned the reported discussion of the matter at a Cabinet meeting and sought an inquiry into how details of the discussion reached the media.

“Who is behind this, and who conducted the operation? They must be identified, and action must be taken against those responsible. Saying that time will tell without conducting an investigation is not right,” Kumaraswamy said.