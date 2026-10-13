'Aware of sting op, it's vital to identify those behind it': Former CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he is aware that a sting operation is being conducted. He further said that it is important to identify those behind it.
Siddaramaiah’s statement comes after the alleged sting operation targeting him has emerged as a fresh flashpoint in Karnataka’s ruling Congress, with the BJP and JDS stepping up their attacks on Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and demanding an investigation into the controversy.
With Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Monday insisting that the State Government cannot evade a probe by saying “time will tell”, the controversy threatens to remain a political talking point in the run-up to the 2028 Assembly elections.
Political observers see the Opposition’s emphasis on Siddaramaiah as an attempt to question Shivakumar’s role, as alleged by Kumaraswamy, and potentially appeal to the former CM’s support base. Within the Congress, some leaders believe Shivakumar’s warning to ministers about possible sting operations has given the Opposition an opportunity to shape the narrative around alleged internal power struggles.
Siddaramaiah has reportedly called for an investigation, while Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, considered a close associate of the former, has also been drawn into the controversy.
Kumaraswamy has demanded a comprehensive probe to establish who commissioned the alleged operation, who carried it out and what roles various individuals played. The JDS leader has also questioned the reported discussion of the matter at a Cabinet meeting and sought an inquiry into how details of the discussion reached the media.
“Who is behind this, and who conducted the operation? They must be identified, and action must be taken against those responsible. Saying that time will tell without conducting an investigation is not right,” Kumaraswamy said.
Clarifying that his demand was not motivated by sympathy for Siddaramaiah, he said an attempt to tarnish a former CM’s reputation could not be ignored. He also sought clarity on allegations concerning the involvement of people from Uttar Pradesh, a Union Minister or BJP leaders, saying the claims should be examined through an impartial investigation.
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra described the controversy as a sign of declining political standards, alleging that some Congress leaders may have used sting operations to secure ministerial positions or the CM’s post. “Politics in Karnataka has never stooped to such a low level. People have begun to feel disgust towards politicians. Sting operations of this nature are certainly not a good sign,” he said, adding that the facts would emerge in the coming days.
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to seek a CBI investigation.
Taking a swipe at those allegedly behind the operation, Narayanaswamy remarked sarcastically that if their intention was to finish off their own party through a sting operation, they should be wished well in their endeavour.
Jarkiholi, meanwhile, said ministers had been cautioned to remain vigilant against attempts to trap political leaders. Jarkiholi, while speaking to reporters, offered little more than a guarded response saying that “I have said whatever needed to be said. I have no further details on what happens next”.