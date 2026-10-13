HD Kumaraswamy reviews JDS-BJP coordination ahead of local body polls

BENGALURU: JDS state president and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a series of district-level meetings. The first, held at the party state headquarters, JP Bhavan, was with leaders from Chikkaballapur district. Kumaraswamy reviewed organisational readiness and asked district presidents to prepare candidate lists for local body polls. He also sought feedback on how well office-bearers and workers of the JDS and BJP are coordinating on the ground.

Congress state president BK Hariprasad told TNIE that his party had already begun the process. “We are rejuvenating the party for the upcoming polls,” he said, noting that district Congress presidents have been appointed and new block presidents will follow soon. He added that the party has started the Jan Jodo Jagruti Yatra in over 80 constituencies where it did not perform well, to connect with voters.

The BJP, too, has started its groundwork. During a visit by the party’s organisational leadership a few days ago, leaders including state president BY Vijayendra and LoP R Ashoka said their teams had begun the process and were already at work.

The Congress, BJP and JDS have asked leaders to draw more youngsters into the party by taking up problems of students and young people through sustained struggles. The consultations by all three parties are part of a wider effort to firm up strategy and alliance coordination ahead of multi-tier electoral battles.