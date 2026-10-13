Karnataka BJP Mahila Morcha seeks resignation of Congress MP facing sexual harassment charges

BENGALURU: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday staged a protest outside the Congress office on Race Course Road, demanding the resignation of Congress MP Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The protesters raised slogans against Akoijam and displayed placards targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. The group said a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) committee had suspended Akoijam and alleged that the Congress had extended support to him.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLC Bharati Shetty, who led the protest, said Akoijam has been claiming innocence despite facing allegations of sexually harassing female students. She claimed that he was suspended from JNU because the charges against him had been established. The BJP strongly condemned the MP, she added.

Questioning Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s support for people facing such allegations, Shetty asked, “Where are you, Priyanka Gandhi?” She said the Congress had failed to uphold its principles through its actions and words since Independence. She said the BJP would stand with women who had suffered injustice and demanded that Akoijam resign from his post. The jurisdictional police detained more than 100 protesters.