Karnataka government opens its doors to startups, becomes 1st customer

BENGALURU: In a move that could reshape how public institutions buy innovation, the Karnataka government is positioning itself as a genuine customer for homegrown startups through the Government First programme – an initiative of the Department of Electronics, IT,BT and S&T and ITBT.

The first call under the programme invites Karnataka-based startups with deployment-ready solutions to tackle real operational challenges identified by government departments. The inaugural problem statements come from Praja Seva and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. They span grievance redressal, citizen call centres, e-office, non-revenue water, treated wastewater, asset management and digital twins.

Backed by a Rs 25 crore outlay, the programme aims to support around 100 startups over three years. Selected firms will receive work orders of up to Rs 25 lakh to pilot their solutions in live government environments. Successful pilots will open pathways to wider deployment and adoption across departments.

By pairing departmental problem statements with funded pilots, the government aims to give startups a credible first government client and a route to scale, while giving departments access to local, ready-to-use technology.