Karnataka High Court quashes state government’s SC/ST quota hike

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the state government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down Sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act, 2022, through which the reservation for persons from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) was increased from 15% to 17% and from 3% to 7% respectively.

The reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) was retained at 32%, but still the total quota exceeded the permissible 50%. “Section 3, insofar as it takes the aggregate reservation beyond the ceiling of 50%, is struck down as it violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

Section 4 is also struck down as unconstitutional, as it violates Articles 14 and 16,” a division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha said.

The Bench passed the order, allowing a batch of petitions including a PIL filed by Mahendra Kumar Mitra and others questioning the width of the power of the state to provide reservation within the scheme of the equal protection and equal opportunity clauses - Article 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution. The Act came into force on January 12, 2023.

Not permissible for K’taka to exceed 50% quota ceiling, says HC

Referring to several judgments of the apex court, including Indra Sawhney case, the High Court noted that notwithstanding the state’s legislative competence to enact the Act, it was mandatory for the state government to consult the National Commissions for SCs and STs. Merely writing a letter after enacting the Act cannot be considered consultation as required under Articles 338 (9) and 338A(9) of the Constitution.