Karnataka: MLA AS Ponnanna inaugurates 4.84 crore power project in Kodagu district

MADIKERI: For as long as anyone can remember, sunset marked the end of the day for the tribal settlements near Thithimathi in Ponnampet taluk of Kodagu district. For generations, darkness was not just the absence of light in the village; it was a way of life. This narrative, however, changed forever this week after a 4.84 crore power project was inaugurated, finally lighting up the tribal settlements of Jungle Haadi, Ayur Suruli Haadi, Cheeni Hudlu Haadi and Chombu Kaadu Haadi.

“We never thought we would live to see our homes shine like this. All of us were jubilant when our houses lit up with the flick of a switch,” said Paniyeravara C Ramu, a resident of Cheeni Hudlu Haadi. He said that although the project was completed four months ago, the inauguration was delayed. “While we were always in the dark, we could not keep calm after the completion of the project. We persuaded our MLA to inaugurate the unit, and you should have seen the happiness on all our faces when our houses received electricity,” he added.

Located on the forest fringes of Thithimathi, these four tribal settlements are home to over 185 families across three tribal communities: Jenu Kurubas, Paniyera Yeravas, and Panjari Yeravas.

Having lived here for generations, residents say they are only now witnessing real development. “Earlier, we used to light diyas with kerosene received through our ration cards. But kerosene supplies stopped after the forest department started providing LPG, leaving us struggling to light lamps in our houses,” explained Ramu.