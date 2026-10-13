Karnataka proposes renaming Dakshina Kannada as Mangaluru district, invites public objections

MANGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued a draft notification inviting objections and suggestions from the public on its proposal to rename Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru District.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during the State Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru on September 18 had made an announcement in this regard. The notification said the govt has received several requests from the politicians, social thinkers, religious leaders and organisaitons from Dakshina Kannada to rename the district.

According to the draft notification issued by the Revenue Department on October 1, the proposal has been published under the provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. The government has invited objections and suggestions from the public before taking a final decision.

Members of the public may submit their objections or suggestions within 30 days from the date of publication of the draft notification to the Chief Minister (email cm.kar@nic.in), the Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department (prs.revenue@gmail.com, or the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada (dc.mnglr@gmail.com).