Karnataka: Retired teacher killed in Tiptur as tree falls on his scooter

TUMAKURU: A 65-year-old retired school teacher was killed when a large tree uprooted and fell on him when he was riding his scooter on BH Road (National Highway-73) near Kalpataru College in Tiptur town on Monday.

Shivaswamy, who hails from Suguru village and resided in Sharadanagar in Tiptur, died on the spot. The incident occurred at 11.30 am in front of the college auditorium while he was riding his electric scooter.

Residents alleged that the tree had withered and blamed the authorities’ failure to remove it for the tragedy. They urged the Tiptur City Municipal Council and highway authorities to identify and remove dead and dangerous trees along major roads to prevent such incidents.