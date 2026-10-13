Karnataka’s new AIB policy misleading, claims beverage industry

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s newly introduced ‘alcohol in beverage’ (AIB) policy has come under flak by the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry.

“Any policy framework that implicitly presents beer or other lower-ABV alcoholic beverages as ‘safer’, ‘lighter’ or less harmful simply because their ‘alcohol by volume’ (ABV) is lower, risks misleading consumers and distorting the market,” stated Director General, CIABC, Anant Iyer, in response to the just-released first half-yearly report on sales of beer and IML, and excise revenue in Karnataka, post implementation of the AIB policy.

The policy implemented in Karnataka on May 11, has drastically reduced Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on lager beers with five per cent alcohol v/v content and some premium Indian Made Liquor (IML) brands, including Scotch whiskey.

With AIB, beer sales logged a growth rate of 41.32 per cent in the first-half (April to September) this year in comparison to the corresponding period in 2025. IML sales registered a 1.14 per cent growth in the first-half this year in comparison to 2025.

The total excise revenue collection has increased by 13.39 per cent in the first-half in comparison to last year, with the department collecting Rs 22,191.63cr as against Rs 19,570.23cr in the same period last year. The annual Excise revenue target for 2026-27 has been pegged at Rs 45,000 crore.

“The debate over alcohol taxation in India must begin with one simple, scientifically relevant fact, that alcohol is alcohol. Beer, wine, ready-to-drink beverages and spirits may come in different bottles, serving sizes and strengths, but they share one fundamental ingredient --ethanol.

The AIB taxation policy in Karnataka highlights an important lacuna that a tax structure that facilitates beer sales, while generating relatively limited incremental revenue, may not be an efficient excise model,” said Iyer.

“The issue becomes more relevant because the revised excise structure has simultaneously increased the tax burden on IML.