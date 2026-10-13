Siddaramaiah moves Bengaluru court seeking injunction against circulation of alleged sting operation content

BENGALURU: Karnataka former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed a petition before the XIX Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-18) in Bengaluru, seeking an injunction against the circulation and dissemination of defamatory content related to an alleged sting operation.

Sources privy to Siddaramaiah confirmed the filing, stating that the petition seeks to restrain media organisations and other platforms from sharing or broadcasting defamatory and false content.

The legal move follows allegations raised by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy regarding a purported sting operation involving Siddaramaiah. The issue has triggered a political confrontation, with Kumaraswamy questioning the reluctance to order a probe, while Siddaramaiah has also sought an investigation into the matter.

Several media organisations and news channels have reportedly been named as respondents in the petition. The court's response to the plea is awaited on Tuesday (Oct.13).