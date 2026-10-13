'Will take up railway work in Malnad on priority': Karnataka Railways Minister V Somanna

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Monday said the railway projects meant for Malnad and coastal Karnataka regions will be taken up on priority, besides the work on the development of infrastructure.

Somanna held a progress review meeting of the railway development projects in Shivamogga parliamentary constituency on Monday. He said he has reviewed the status of the ongoing projects, infrastructure development work and the facilities provided to the passengers. He said the projects are being implemented keeping in view the projected development for the next 25-30 years.

He added that the ongoing work on Koteganguru coaching depot is almost complete, and it will be operational by February of March 2027. He said the department will cancel the work assigned to a previous contractor in Shimoga–Shikaripur–Ranebennur railway project, and he will be blacklisted. A new tender will be invited for the project in the next two months and the work will be expedited.

Somanna said the survey for the doubling of Shivamogga–Birur railway line is underway. The proposal for the new Sringeri–Tirthahalli–Shivamogga railway route is under consideration. The Centre is giving impetus to new railway projects, including the extension of railway lines and the demand for the development of infrastructure facilities and train connectivity in Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Udupi regions. The survey for the Shivamogga-Sringeri-Mangaluru railway route, which was sanctioned in 2018, has reached the final stage, he said.