Andhra IAS officer, three friends booked for abusing police at pub in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An Andhra Pradesh-cadre IAS officer and his three friends, who were said to be drunk, allegedly created a ruckus and verbally abused police personnel at an upscale pub on Residency Road between 1 am and 1.30 am on Saturday.

The IAS officer, Vikas Marmat, is the project director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA).

The incident occurred on October 9 when police personnel across the city were inspecting pubs and bars following instructions from Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. Officers from the Cubbon Park police station and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) visited Cavore pub on Residency Road to check the identity cards of customers. When the IAS officer and his friends were approached, they got into an argument with the police officers and the Vikas also allegedly abused the personnel.

A video that has gone viral shows a police inspector questioning Vikas, even as the latter’s friend manhandles the officer and threatens him. Vikas also challenges the police officers to take whatever action they could. Soon after the incident, Inspector Arun Salunke, attached to the Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch, filed a complaint against Vikas and his three friends -- Abhay Uday Singh, Nitesh and Roshan. “An FIR was registered against the IAS officer and three others on Saturday. The case is being investigated under the supervision of additional commissioner of police (West),” Seemanth Kumar Singh said.

A case of assault or criminal force used to deter public servants from discharging their duty along with other sections of BNS has been registered against the accused.