Bengaluru advocates protest against police excesses in Delhi

BENGALURU: Various advocate associations staged protests near the Karnataka High Court and the City Civil and Sessions Court on Tuesday condemning the alleged police violence against anti-SIR protesters and lawyers in New Delhi.

They also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Hundreds of advocates gathered outside gate number one of the High Court on Tuesday afternoon to condemn the arrest of lawyers and youths.

Meanwhile, outside the City Civil and Sessions Court, advocates raised slogans against the “assault on democracy”. Speaking to reporters near the High Court, senior advocate S Balan said there was no constitutional provision for implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“This is not a free and fair Election Commission. It is an Election Commission controlled by the ruling party. Gyanesh Kumar does not bother about the other two commissioners. Forms 6 and 7 should go, and ultimately, the SIR must be scrapped,” he said.