HD Kumaraswamy seeks CBI probe into sting op allegations; provide proof

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of sting operations targeting political leaders and their families in Karnataka, claiming that a surveillance mechanism had been established at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru to monitor ministers and legislators.

Kumaraswamy said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a complaint, along with information available to him, seeking an impartial investigation into the allegations.

Addressing the media at JP Bhavan (Janata Dal-Secular headquarters in Bengaluru), the former chief minister alleged that four retired police officers had been engaged after DK Shivakumar became CM to gather information about the conversations and activities of political rivals using sophisticated equipment. He, however, clarified that he was not directly accusing the CM of ordering phone-tapping and said the allegations needed to be investigated to establish what was happening within the police and other departments.

“If a CM monitors his own party’s MLAs and ministers to secure his position, what does that say about the situation?” Kumaraswamy asked, insisting that the truth should emerge through an independent investigation.

Kumaraswamy also made an impassioned appeal to former CM Siddaramaiah to speak out against what he described as a conspiracy against him, questioning how a leader with eight years as CM had been pushed to the point of seeking legal protection.

“A leader who served as CM for eight years and surpassed Devaraj Urs’s record is now being pushed to the point of seeking a stay from the court. Shouldn’t the credit for this go to the government and the present Chief Minister?” the JDS leader asked.