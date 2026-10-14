'Karnataka Cabinet to discuss HC judgment on reservation': Deputy CM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the Karnataka Cabinet would comprehensively discuss the High Court of Karnataka verdict on reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes before deciding the next course of legal action, including the possibility of challenging the verdict in the Supreme Court. The HC on Monday struck down the State Government decision increasing reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%.

Dr Parameshwara said the previous government headed by Basavaraj Bommai had decided to raise the overall reservation beyond the 50% ceiling to 56%, increasing reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%.

“After we came to power, the revised reservation structure was also followed in several recruitment processes. When various individuals approached the courts challenging the enhancement, the State Government placed its position before the court and sought protection of the increased reservation,” the DCM said.

Elaborating, he said reservation is intended to provide justice to communities that were denied opportunities in social, educational and employment spheres for thousands of years. Objective is to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society and enable backward and deprived communities to enter the mainstream and progress, he said.

Expressing his personal view on the HC verdict, Dr Parameshwara said Karnataka’s circumstances could have been examined as an exceptional case. “Tamil Nadu has been provided 69% reservation through a constitutional amendment. When such an arrangement has been made there, the additional 6% reservation beyond the 50% ceiling in Karnataka could also have been examined as a special case in the light of its social circumstances,” he said.