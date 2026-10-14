Karnataka cabinet yet to decide on pay hike for outsourced staff

BENGALURU: Lakhs of outsourced government employees in Karnataka continue to await a salary hike based on the May minimum wages notification, which proposed monthly wages starting at around Rs 19,000 for unskilled workers. After industrialists met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the government constituted a cabinet sub-committee in August to examine the issue. However, nearly three months later, the panel is yet to hold its first meeting, leaving employees in uncertainty.

In May this year, the State government had issued a gazette notification with clear division of zones and fixed minimum wages for various categories -- unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled labourers working in Bengaluru, tier-II cities and other parts of the state.

According to the notification, the state had been divided into three wage zones -- Zone-1 comprising Greater Bengaluru Area; Zone-2 covering other city corporations and district headquarters; and Zone-3 for the remaining areas. For each zone, different wages were fixed for skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled labourers. While the least was around Rs 19,000 in Zone-3, the highest was Rs 31,000 in Zone-1.

The Labour minister had stated that this would give a push of up to 60 per cent hike individually, and while trade unions had welcomed the decision, industry bodies did not. Industry representatives met Shivakumar, following which the government announced the constitution of the cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy CM G Parameshwara, to review the revision of minimum wages.