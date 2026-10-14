Karnataka government to review city police handling of anti-SIR protesters

BENGALURU: In the wake of the alleged manhandling of protesters and journalists during the anti-SIR protests in Bengaluru on Monday, Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the government will review the conduct of the Bengaluru City Police in dealing with the protesters.

The protesters were detained by the police on Monday before they could begin a march to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office. They were demanding the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Stressing that the right to peaceful protest is fundamental to the country’s democracy, Kharge said it “must be respected, protected and never suppressed.” He said instructions have been issued to the police to ensure that no peaceful demonstration is disrupted.

At the same time, he urged protesters to cooperate with the police and keep the authorities informed in advance, so that their own safety and the rights of others are also protected.

“The police are here to protect your rights, not to stand in the way of your voice,” the minister said. Noting that the responsibility of the police goes beyond maintaining law and order, he said the aim should be to create an environment in which every citizen can express dissent freely, peacefully and without fear.