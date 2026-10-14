Karnataka to be long-term partner of Czech Republic, says CM Shivakumar; invites firms to invest beyond Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said Karnataka would be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic and urged companies from the European country to expand their investments beyond Bengaluru to other districts of the State.

Addressing a delegation led by Czech Republic Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar highlighted investment opportunities in energy, automotive manufacturing, future mobility, aerospace, defence, agriculture, forestry and horticulture.

He said Karnataka had the industrial capabilities, skilled workforce and research ecosystem to support Czech companies seeking to expand their presence in India.

"Karnataka will be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic. Czech companies should not restrict themselves to Bengaluru but explore investment opportunities across Karnataka," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Industries Minister M B Patil, MP and Chief Minister's chief adviser Dr G C Chandrashekhar, and Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath were among those present.

The Czech delegation included Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardova, Marek Libricky, Katerina Gazurnova, Richard Laverty, Miroslav Okruli, Katerina Peterson, Katerina Vavkova, Jan Rafaj and Gunnat Chaudhary, besides other officials and trade representatives.

Energy sector offers significant opportunities

Pointing to Karnataka's growing energy requirements, Shivakumar said the State was home to some of India's largest solar power installations and some of its oldest hydropower plants, offering considerable scope for investment in the energy sector.

"Karnataka has substantial energy requirements and enormous opportunities for investment in this sector. We would like to invite companies to explore Karnataka as an investment destination," he said.

The Chief Minister also encouraged Czech companies to consider investments in agriculture, forestry, horticulture and floriculture, asserting that Karnataka was among the leading States in these sectors.

Focus on automotive, future mobility and aerospace

Shivakumar said Czech companies could explore partnerships with Karnataka-based firms in automotive components, electric vehicles, next-generation mobility, testing facilities and specialised manufacturing.

He also welcomed the proposed partnership with Gopalan Aerospace, which he said could open up further avenues for cooperation between Karnataka and the Czech Republic in the aerospace sector.

Highlighting the potential for industrial collaboration, he cited the presence of Czech companies such as Škoda and Bata in India and called for identifying investment and business opportunities specifically linked to Karnataka.

Companies such as Škoda Auto and Doosan Škoda Power could explore partnerships in manufacturing, engineering, sourcing and research, he said.

Referring to the Tata AutoComp–Škoda Group partnership in railway components, the Chief Minister said it demonstrated how Czech engineering expertise could be combined with Indian manufacturing capabilities.

"We should explore similar partnerships with companies based in Karnataka," he said.