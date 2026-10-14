Karnataka to be long-term partner of Czech Republic, says CM Shivakumar; invites firms to invest beyond Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said Karnataka would be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic and urged companies from the European country to expand their investments beyond Bengaluru to other districts of the State.
Addressing a delegation led by Czech Republic Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar highlighted investment opportunities in energy, automotive manufacturing, future mobility, aerospace, defence, agriculture, forestry and horticulture.
He said Karnataka had the industrial capabilities, skilled workforce and research ecosystem to support Czech companies seeking to expand their presence in India.
"Karnataka will be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic. Czech companies should not restrict themselves to Bengaluru but explore investment opportunities across Karnataka," the Chief Minister said.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Industries Minister M B Patil, MP and Chief Minister's chief adviser Dr G C Chandrashekhar, and Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath were among those present.
The Czech delegation included Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardova, Marek Libricky, Katerina Gazurnova, Richard Laverty, Miroslav Okruli, Katerina Peterson, Katerina Vavkova, Jan Rafaj and Gunnat Chaudhary, besides other officials and trade representatives.
Energy sector offers significant opportunities
Pointing to Karnataka's growing energy requirements, Shivakumar said the State was home to some of India's largest solar power installations and some of its oldest hydropower plants, offering considerable scope for investment in the energy sector.
"Karnataka has substantial energy requirements and enormous opportunities for investment in this sector. We would like to invite companies to explore Karnataka as an investment destination," he said.
The Chief Minister also encouraged Czech companies to consider investments in agriculture, forestry, horticulture and floriculture, asserting that Karnataka was among the leading States in these sectors.
Focus on automotive, future mobility and aerospace
Shivakumar said Czech companies could explore partnerships with Karnataka-based firms in automotive components, electric vehicles, next-generation mobility, testing facilities and specialised manufacturing.
He also welcomed the proposed partnership with Gopalan Aerospace, which he said could open up further avenues for cooperation between Karnataka and the Czech Republic in the aerospace sector.
Highlighting the potential for industrial collaboration, he cited the presence of Czech companies such as Škoda and Bata in India and called for identifying investment and business opportunities specifically linked to Karnataka.
Companies such as Škoda Auto and Doosan Škoda Power could explore partnerships in manufacturing, engineering, sourcing and research, he said.
Referring to the Tata AutoComp–Škoda Group partnership in railway components, the Chief Minister said it demonstrated how Czech engineering expertise could be combined with Indian manufacturing capabilities.
"We should explore similar partnerships with companies based in Karnataka," he said.
Bengaluru a technology and research hub
Describing Bengaluru as one of India's leading centres for technology, research and entrepreneurship, Shivakumar said its engineering talent, industrial base and start-up ecosystem made Karnataka an attractive destination for Czech companies looking to expand in India.
He noted that the Czech Republic had considerable expertise in precision engineering, machine tools, automotive components, industrial machinery, transport technologies and applied research. These capabilities complemented Karnataka's strengths in manufacturing, aerospace, electronics and technology.
The Chief Minister also called for expanding cooperation beyond trade and investment to include academic partnerships, skill development and research.
He said collaborations between Czech technical universities and research institutions and their counterparts in Karnataka could promote applied research, develop skills and accelerate the commercialisation of emerging technologies.
India and the Czech Republic agreed to a Strategic Partnership on Innovation in January 2024, providing a framework for closer cooperation in research, emerging technologies, industrial innovation and start-up linkages.
Government assures support to investors
Shivakumar said the Karnataka government would facilitate investments through Invest Karnataka, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the State's single-window clearance system.
These mechanisms would help prospective investors assess locations, understand approval requirements and coordinate with the relevant government departments.
He also highlighted the role of CzechTrade's Bengaluru office, the Czech Business Incubator and the Czech Industrial Cluster in strengthening business connections, identifying local partners and helping Czech companies understand investment opportunities in Karnataka.
The Chief Minister said the State's priority was to attract investments that brought new technology, strengthened local industries, created quality jobs and boosted exports.
He expressed confidence that sustained engagement between the Czech business community and the Karnataka government would help translate the discussions into concrete investment opportunities.