Minor hacked to death by uncle in Bengaluru over property row

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by his paternal uncle with a machete over a property dispute at Indira Colony, within the Soladevanahalli police station limits, on Monday night. The accused surrendered before the police on Tuesday morning, claiming that he had murdered his nephew.

The deceased, Krishna, was a Class 10 student at a government school in Ivarakandapura. He and his elder brother, Yeshwanth, had been living in Indira Colony since their father, Muniraju, died 12 years ago following health complications. Their mother had left the family 14 years ago. Yeshwanth works as a daily-wage labourer, while the accused, Mohan (45), is an autorickshaw driver.

According to the police, Muniraju owned around one acre of ancestral land near Kundana in Devanahalli taluk. Mohan, his younger brother, allegedly forged signatures and sold the property to a real estate developer in Yelahanka without informing their sister, Pushpa, or Muniraju’s sons. Pushpa subsequently lodged a complaint with Vishwanathapura police in Bengaluru Rural district, alleging forgery. The alleged forgery later came to the builder’s notice.

Police suspect that the dispute over the land led to repeated quarrels between Mohan and his nephews. On Monday night, Yeshwanth had gone to watch a movie and stayed at a friend’s house, leaving Krishna alone at home. Mohan allegedly visited the house, picked a quarrel with Krishna and hacked him to death with a machete.

On Tuesday, around 9 am, Mohan went to Vishwanathapura police station and surrendered, allegedly telling the police that he had murdered Krishna. The Soladevanahalli police subsequently arrested him and launched an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Nagesh DL said a murder case had been registered and Mohan arrested. “At present, a property dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the offence,” he said.