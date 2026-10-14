'Rahul Gandhi did not push me aside': CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified that LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had not pushed him aside during a rally in New Delhi on Monday. BJP had posted a video clip of the protest rally on social media platforms and alleged that Rahul had pushed the CM aside during the rally.

Shivakumar said that as there were more protesters, Rahul expressed concern for his safety and asked him to get into a vehicle coming behind them. Shivakumar said, “Nobody pushed me during the protest. There was a huge crowd. The BJP has a lot of affection for me, which is why they are spreading such misinformation,” the CM told media persons in New Delhi.

Earlier, DCM Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that managing security during protests and large public gatherings is challenging. He recalled that he, too, had experienced similar situations while participating in several protests in the past.

“The primary responsibility of the security personnel there was to protect Rahul Gandhi and ensure that people could not easily approach him. Unfortunately, the CM also moved towards that area and was slightly pushed amid the crowd,” he explained. The DCM said even though a CM is entitled to protocol, security personnel in such circumstances prioritise the protection of the person assigned to them, irrespective of whether another individual approaching is a CM or another dignitary.

Rahul Gandhi has insulted 7.4 crore Kannadigas, says BJP

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has “insulted” 7.4 crore Kannadigas by “pushing out” Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during protest rally in Delhi, Chief Whip of the Opposition in Legislative Council and BJP leader N Ravi Kumar said. Ravi Kumar this is a proof for Rahul Gandhi’s utter disrespect for his own party chief minister.