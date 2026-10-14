Three who supplied phone to former MP Prajwal Revanna denied bail

BENGALURU: A special court on Tuesday rejected bail petitions of three accused, who allegedly supplied a mobile phone to former MP Prajwal Revanna and another accused in the Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru. The petitioners Naveen Kumara P aka Raju, Prakash Mahaveer Gavade, Jail Warder of Central Prison, and Majunatha aka Manju are accused Nos. 3, 4 and 5.

“Prima facie, the petitioner No. 3, who has a criminal history, and the petitioner No. 2, a responsible officer at the prison, took a prominent role in supplying the prohibited articles to the inmates of the prison, breaching the prison security.

The record appears that the alleged crime was committed in concert with the petitioners and other accused. The petitioners are involved in a serious offence and the matter is concerning the security of the prison.

The matter is at the stage of further investigation and having considered the manner of the alleged crime, a detailed investigation is necessary in this case,” observed Judge Shivaprasad KB, Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

He dismissed the bail petitions, considering the apprehension expressed by the prosecution on the impact on the probe if they are released on bail. During a CCB search at the central prison on August 11, a mobile phone, a charger, a notebook and a pen drive were found inside the cell where Prathap Raju, accused No. 1, and Prajwal Revanna, accused No. 2, were detained.

The inquiry revealed the phone, charger and pen drive were owned by Prathap Rai and the notebook by Prajwal. The officials found out that the two were using the phone to contact their relatives and lawyers. As these are banned items inside the prison, they were seized, and an FIR was registered against Rao and Prajwal.