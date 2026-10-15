Bengaluru ED files fresh plaint in Rs 15 crore ADCL fraud case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, on October 5 filed a supplementary prosecution complaint before the special PMLA court in the city against five accused, including Ayub Sayyed.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Bengaluru, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED’s investigation revealed that a fake current account in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) was fraudulently opened at the State Bank of Mysore’s HAL II Stage branch in Bengaluru using forged documents and impersonation. Subsequently, four fixed deposits of Rs 5 crore each belonging to ADCL were prematurely closed using forged TDR/FDR instruments and fabricated pre-closure letters, resulting in the siphoning of around Rs 14.95 crore, which constitutes proceeds of crime (PoC) under the PMLA, the agency stated in an official release on Wednesday.

The investigation further revealed that the proceeds of crime were layered and laundered through multiple bank accounts belonging to individuals and entities, followed by transfers and cash withdrawals to conceal the origin of the funds. Statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA also revealed that the funds were knowingly received, transferred and withdrawn as part of the laundering process, the agency added.