CCB detains two over sting op video on former CM Siddaramaiah; HDK says JDS worker targeted

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) picked up two persons for questioning in connection with an alleged sting operation video linking the name of former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

While the police refused to divulge any information, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy accused the police of targeting the party’s social media workers in the case.

While Siddaramaiah on Tuesday secured an injunction order restraining media houses and social media platforms from publishing or circulating unverified defamatory videos or content against him, the Cyber Crime police registered a case.

Senior police officials confirmed that a case had been registered, but declined to comment more on the case when questioned about the detention, citing the ongoing investigation.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge too told reporters on Wednesday that he cannot disclose any details as the investigation is ongoing.

Kumaraswamy alleged that a party worker had been picked up without registering a case in connection with the sting operation video.

He said the police took Shankar, a member of the JDS social media wing, into custody on Wednesday morning. He alleged that after the party’s legal wing filed a complaint at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, Shankar called his wife and told her that the CCB police had taken him away and disconnected the call.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the police visited the residence of another JDS social media team member, Mohan, and disturbed and harassed his family members.