CCB detains two over sting op video on former CM Siddaramaiah; HDK says JDS worker targeted

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) picked up two persons for questioning in connection with an alleged sting operation video linking the name of former chief minister Siddaramaiah.
While the police refused to divulge any information, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy accused the police of targeting the party’s social media workers in the case.
While Siddaramaiah on Tuesday secured an injunction order restraining media houses and social media platforms from publishing or circulating unverified defamatory videos or content against him, the Cyber Crime police registered a case.
Senior police officials confirmed that a case had been registered, but declined to comment more on the case when questioned about the detention, citing the ongoing investigation.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge too told reporters on Wednesday that he cannot disclose any details as the investigation is ongoing.
Kumaraswamy alleged that a party worker had been picked up without registering a case in connection with the sting operation video.
He said the police took Shankar, a member of the JDS social media wing, into custody on Wednesday morning. He alleged that after the party’s legal wing filed a complaint at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, Shankar called his wife and told her that the CCB police had taken him away and disconnected the call.
Kumaraswamy also alleged that the police visited the residence of another JDS social media team member, Mohan, and disturbed and harassed his family members.
Questioning the grounds for the alleged detention, Kumaraswamy accused the government of targeting JDS workers instead of acting against those responsible for conducting the sting operation against Siddaramaiah and attempting to tarnish his image.
He alleged that an individual, whom he described as a media professional, is moving around freely, while the police are targeting the party’s social media team.
Saying that he has demanded a CBI inquiry, Kumaraswamy challenged the police to confront him directly instead of harassing party workers. Warning that there could be further action against party workers, he said the party will not remain silent and is prepared to fight the harassment through political and legal means.