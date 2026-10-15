Farmers in north Karnataka end road blockade, march towards Pralhad Joshi’s residence

HUBBALLI/ DHARWAD/ BELAGAVI: Farmers temporarily suspended their highway blockade in different parts of north Karnataka on Wednesday even as they intensified their stir demanding a minimum support price of Rs 5,500 per tonne of sugarcane. They launched a massive padayatra from the Hattargi toll plaza towards Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence in Hubballi, warning of a statewide escalation if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, the Centre constituted a joint committee under former NITI Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand to look into the demands of sugarcane farmers, particularly from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The farmers decided to shift their protest from the highways to the minister’s residence after the authorities failed to respond despite a five-hour deadline.

Even those farmers, who had blocked the Hubballi–Belagavi highway in Dharwad for the past 32 hours, ended the logjam and decided to continue their protest in a roadside tent until their counterparts from different places reach the spot in a couple of days. They will then join the padayatra and proceed towards Joshi’s house.

Farmer leaders said they ended road blockades as they did not want to disturb the general public.

Meanwhile, Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Shirahatti Fakeereshwar Mutt expressed anger against Joshi and said he will not consume sugar till the MSP gets fixed according to the wishes of farmers. He called upon all religious heads to take part in the struggle.