Karnataka Cabinet leaves sting operation probe decision to CM Shivakumar, rules out separate SIT for now

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday discussed the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for over an hour and endorsed Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take a call on the next course of action, even as the government decided to continue the ongoing investigation without ordering a separate high-level probe for now.
Sources said the issue was taken up at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting, with ministers discussing the allegations and the possibility of constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the Cabinet did not arrive at a decision to set up a separate SIT and left it to Shivakumar to decide on further action.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Priyank Kharge said the government would continue with the existing investigation and take further action based on the evidence collected.
"The investigation will be free and transparent. There is no question of protecting anyone," he said, adding that the government would not hesitate to refer the case to an appropriate investigating agency if necessary.
Kharge said the government had collected relevant material and documents and would proceed on the basis of the evidence. He added that Siddaramaiah had maintained that the video was fake and had called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.
"Nothing is more important than the dignity and reputation of our former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Let that be on record," Kharge said, asserting that the government would not be concerned about the political affiliations of those involved or anyone backing them.
He also questioned Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's claims about the alleged sting operation, asking how he knew whom the government had summoned as part of its inquiry.
"How does Kumaraswamy know whom we have called and whom we have not? Someone may be passing on information to him," Kharge said, alleging that the Union Minister was trying to make political capital out of the controversy.
Taking a swipe at Kumaraswamy, Kharge said the Cabinet had several pressing issues to discuss, including farmers' distress and other public concerns, and was not meant to deliberate on the Union Minister's allegations.
"We are not a jobless Cabinet to discuss the sting operation and H D Kumaraswamy. We have work to do. The Cabinet discusses people's problems and farmers' distress," he said.
Kharge maintained that the government would not succumb to what he described as Kumaraswamy's threats and would take appropriate action based on the investigation.
Government to challenge scrapping of 56% quota in Supreme Court
In another significant decision, the Cabinet resolved to approach the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the High Court's order quashing the enhanced 56 per cent reservation including a hike for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes proportional to their population.
Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed the decision, saying the government intended to challenge the High Court order, which has implications for recruitment to government posts and institutions under the State.
The enhanced reservation was introduced by the previous BJP government and subsequently formed the basis for recruitment notifications, including those for Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) posts. The High Court had earlier allowed recruitment processes to proceed while making the final selection subject to its orders.
With the enhanced quota now quashed, the government is concerned about the impact on ongoing and future recruitment. The existing 50 per cent reservation limit would apply unless the State obtains appropriate relief from the Supreme Court.
The Cabinet also discussed the possibility of including the enhanced SC/ST quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. However, the matter will be taken up by the political affairs committee headed by Shivakumar, as the Centre would have to take a call on the issue.
The government is seeking legal relief to protect the interests of SC/ST communities and address the uncertainty surrounding recruitment based on the enhanced quota.