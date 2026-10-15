Karnataka Cabinet leaves sting operation probe decision to CM Shivakumar, rules out separate SIT for now

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday discussed the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for over an hour and endorsed Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to take a call on the next course of action, even as the government decided to continue the ongoing investigation without ordering a separate high-level probe for now.

Sources said the issue was taken up at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting, with ministers discussing the allegations and the possibility of constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the Cabinet did not arrive at a decision to set up a separate SIT and left it to Shivakumar to decide on further action.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Minister Priyank Kharge said the government would continue with the existing investigation and take further action based on the evidence collected.

"The investigation will be free and transparent. There is no question of protecting anyone," he said, adding that the government would not hesitate to refer the case to an appropriate investigating agency if necessary.

Kharge said the government had collected relevant material and documents and would proceed on the basis of the evidence. He added that Siddaramaiah had maintained that the video was fake and had called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

"Nothing is more important than the dignity and reputation of our former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Let that be on record," Kharge said, asserting that the government would not be concerned about the political affiliations of those involved or anyone backing them.

He also questioned Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's claims about the alleged sting operation, asking how he knew whom the government had summoned as part of its inquiry.

"How does Kumaraswamy know whom we have called and whom we have not? Someone may be passing on information to him," Kharge said, alleging that the Union Minister was trying to make political capital out of the controversy.

Taking a swipe at Kumaraswamy, Kharge said the Cabinet had several pressing issues to discuss, including farmers' distress and other public concerns, and was not meant to deliberate on the Union Minister's allegations.

"We are not a jobless Cabinet to discuss the sting operation and H D Kumaraswamy. We have work to do. The Cabinet discusses people's problems and farmers' distress," he said.

Kharge maintained that the government would not succumb to what he described as Kumaraswamy's threats and would take appropriate action based on the investigation.