Karnataka includes 226 taluks on drought-hit list, highest ever

BENGALURU: With the state government adding nine more taluks to the drought-hit list on Wednesday, 226 out of 240 taluks are in distress mode, the highest-ever number in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the final memorandum with details on the losses caused by the drought is being prepared and is likely to be completed within a week.

The number is expected to be more as the state government is conducting assessment of the remaining taluks.

In 2023, 223 taluks were declared drought-hit. The last five years were drought-free. In 2016, 136 taluks; in 2017, 139 taluks; and in 2019, 100 taluks were hit by drought.

This year the state only had a total rainfall of 545.2 mm from June to September as against 852 mm normal rainfall. As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), gross capacity of all 14 reservoirs is 895 tmcft, of which at present, only 553 tmcft is available as against 827 tmcft last year.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the DCM said ground truthing process for nine taluks has been completed and with this, 226 taluks has been declared as drought-hit and in remaining taluks, assessment is being done and if they qualify, they will take up ground truthing in these remaining taluks too.