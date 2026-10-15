Karnataka sugarcane growers head to Pralhad Joshi’s residence after NH blockade

The padayatra passed through Hattargi, Yamakanamaradi, Narsingpur, Vantamuri, Kakti and Muktimath before reaching Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on the outskirts of Belagavi (a distance of 25 km). The farmers are scheduled to proceed towards Hubballi on Friday to intensify their protest.

State Raitha Sangha president Chunnappa Pujari said the agitation would continue until the Centre fulfilled their demands.

"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi does not understand the hardships faced by farmers. The Centre is continuously doing injustice to them. We will continue our agitation. Even if the government opens fire on us, we will not withdraw our protest," he said.

Though the Centre’s decision to constitute a committee is seen as a step towards addressing the issue, farmers remain dissatisfied in the absence of a clear decision on sugarcane prices.

With the crushing season approaching, uncertainty over cane prices has heightened concerns among growers, who say their financial difficulties could worsen if their demands remain unresolved.

The farmers have warned that they would intensify the agitation across Karnataka if the Centre and the State government fail to respond positively.