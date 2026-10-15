Karnataka to GST Council: Share revenue with local bodies

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Karnataka government would submit a proposal to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to share GST revenue with rural and urban local bodies. He said the government would take necessary steps to improve the financial position of gram panchayats and further strengthen decentralised governance.

The CM said that the State Government had taken note of the decline in gram panchayat revenue following the withdrawal of their power to levy taxes on industries by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). The law allows 30% of the property tax collected by the authority to be shared with gram panchayats. He directed officials to provide complete details of the property tax collected by the authority so far and the amount distributed to gram panchayats.

Speaking at a meeting of the Karnataka State Decentralisation Planning and Development Committee on Wednesday, the CM said a committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of the RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre to examine the recommendations of the Fifth State Finance Commission on fund allocation and administrative reforms.

As per the Fifth State Finance Commission report, the government has released Rs 1,261 crore to GPs, Rs 557 crore to TPs and Rs 183 crore to ZPs, he said. The CM said all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that urban local bodies function effectively and empower them as per the 74th Constitutional Amendment.