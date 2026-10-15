Minister Kumaraswamy challenges Priyank Kharge, insists judicial probe

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday challenged Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge to order a judge-led probe into the sting operation video controversy and dared him to arrest him.

Accusing Kharge of cowardice, Kumaraswamy said, “I am not indulging in cowardly acts like him. I am speaking with courage. The fight has begun.”

Kumaraswamy released photographs purportedly showing Prashanth with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Rakesh Shetty in connection with the ongoing controversy over the sting operation video. Kumaraswamy alleged that Prashanth, who was seen in the sting operation, was a rowdy-sheeter and demanded his immediate arrest.

The Union Minister visited the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office to protest the arrest of his party workers in connection with the sting operation video. He questioned the police action and demanded that he be questioned instead. "Our party workers have not indulged in such activities. Why are you arresting them? Question me directly. That is why I have come to the Commissioner’s office,"he said. He is likely to sit dharna at the Police Commissioner's office.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy said the “pioneer of sting operations” was now heading the State government. He also questioned who had leaked confidential discussions from Cabinet meetings to the media. The State is witnessing severe drought; this is another way of diverting the issue'' Kumaraswamy alleged.