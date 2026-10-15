Seer wants Karnataka government to suspend guarantees for year, pass money to farmers

HUBBALLI: With a drought prevailing in the state, Dingaleshwara Swami of Shirahatti Fakeereshwar Mutt on Wednesday urged the state government to suspend guarantee schemes for a year and transfer that money to farmers, who are in deep distress.

He appealed to other religious heads across religions to take part in the ongoing protests demanding an increase in fair remunerative price for sugarcane.

He lashed out at Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, alleging that the minister had insulted farmer leaders by calling them to Delhi for a meeting and not positively responding to their requests. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining quiet and turning a blind eye to farmers’ issues.

Objecting to the proposed expert committee to consider the demands of sugarcane growers, the swami said the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission are still to be implemented.

The seer vowed not to consume sugar till justice is delivered to farmers. Last time, when he wanted to fight an election against Pralhad Joshi over his anti-farmer and anti-people stance, he had vowed not to wear garlands and has kept it until now.