Food safety lapses found at sweet shops across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Unhygienic food preparation and storage were found at sweet manufacturing and sale establishments across Karnataka during a special inspection drive conducted on Thursday. Notices were issued to 10 food business operators for violations, according to the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration.

The drive covered 80 sweet manufacturing and sale establishments, following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader. Conducted in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011, the inspections aimed to ensure the availability of safe and quality food products during the festive season.

Officials collected 125 food samples and sent them to the respective government food laboratories for analysis to assess their quality and compliance with food safety standards.

The inspections also revealed that food handlers did not possess medical certificates and some establishments had not obtained the mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences or registrations.

The department said further legal action would be initiated against the 10 food business operators in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. It added that inspections would continue at sweet manufacturing and sales establishments violating food safety and quality standards, and stringent legal action would be taken against those found violating the rules.