Four killed as Kerala-bound sleeper bus collides with lorry in Karnataka

MYSURU: Four people were killed and more than 35 passengers sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Kiranal Gate on the outskirts of Periyapatna early Friday morning.

The accident occurred when a lorry collided with a private sleeper coach bus on the BM Road National Highway that was travelling from Bengaluru towards Kerala. The bus driver died on the spot.

Several passengers were injured in the collision. All those travelling on the bus were reportedly from Kerala.

The injured were taken to the Government Public Hospital in Periyapatna, where doctors provided initial treatment. Those requiring advanced medical care were referred to KR Hospital in Mysuru and other hospitals.

Several passengers sustained serious injuries to their spines, hands, legs, hips and other body parts.

Local residents, police personnel and fire and emergency services staff rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. As the bus was severely damaged, rescuers struggled to free passengers trapped inside. The emergency exit was opened to evacuate them, while rescue personnel and local residents worked together to provide immediate assistance.

The bus driver died at the scene, with one of his legs trapped in the wreckage. Rescue personnel carried out an additional operation to retrieve his body.

The accident caused heavy traffic congestion on the highway, with vehicles queuing up as rescue operations and traffic management efforts continued.