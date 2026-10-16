Karnataka Cabinet approval for Rs 729-crore Film City in Mysuru district

The Karnataka Cabinet granted administrative approval for the construction of an international-standard Film City on 160 acres and 8 guntas in the Immavu Industrial Area of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district, at an estimated cost of Rs 729.43 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project is expected to provide infrastructure for film production and related activities, with the PPP model envisaged for its development.

The Cabinet also approved several other proposals, including infrastructure development works in Bengaluru’s Assembly constituencies, a barrage across the Tunga river near Sringeri Sharadamba Mutt in Chikkamagaluru district ( Rs 83.4 cr), and establishment of a new horticulture college at Dambal in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district (Rs 23.6 crore).

The Cabinet approved infrastructure development works worth Rs 90 crore each in Mahadevapura, Yesvantpur and Byatarayanapura Assembly constituencies through the Karnataka State Waste Management Limited (BSWML).