Karnataka: Mesolithic Age paintings to get protected tag

GADAG : Mesolithic Age paintings, recently discovered in the rocky region of Neelagund village near Gadag, is all set to receive protected monument status soon. Historians and history buffs are now happy after the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) instructed the district administration to take steps to declare the hill a protected monument.

Earlier, many history buffs were worried about mining activities in these areas. Recently, some enthusiasts from North India visited the place and posted videos on social media, following which, an activist wrote a letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar about possible mining activities and threat to the prehistoric rock paintings. In response, the CMO instructed the officials concerned to take the required action.

Activists are urging authorities to develop such places not only in Gadag but also in Hirebenkal and Hampi, so that researchers and students get an opportunity to study these Mesolithic paintings. Neelagund hill is 20 km from Gadag town.

Manjunath Bhjanantri, a resident of Neelagund village, said, “We did not know that our village has a history of Mesolithic Age and its paintings. We are happy that the government has decided to protect the hill and give it a tag of protected monument. We villagers will also create awareness among others.”