Karnataka Minister Ramalinga orders probe into tiger death, missing tusks

MYSURU: Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed forest officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the death of a tiger caught in a snare in the Maddur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the disappearance of the tusks of a dead wild elephant in the Karadikallu Gudda area.

In a note addressed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the minister sought a detailed report within a week, covering the circumstances surrounding both incidents, possible poaching links, lapses in duty by forest officials and staff, and corrective measures taken or proposed.

Describing the incidents as serious and concerning, Reddy said their occurrence within forest areas raised questions about the effectiveness of patrolling, monitoring and wildlife protection mechanisms.

He directed officials to establish the facts through a scientific, evidence-based investigation and determine whether the two incidents were connected.

The investigation must establish who placed the snare that led to the tiger’s death, how the elephant’s tusks went missing and whether poachers were involved. Investigators have also been asked to examine the incident sites and scrutinise available physical evidence, photographs, staff statements, patrol registers and other relevant records.