Karnataka police kickstart national rally against drugs

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge flagged off the Karnataka Police contingent of the National Motorcycle Rally, titled ‘Fight Against Drugs’, at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday morning. A total of 200 police personnel from Karnataka are a part of the rally spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and strengthen the fight against drug trafficking.

The rally is being organised as part of Rashtriya Ekta Divas 2026, observed annually on October 31, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. For the first time, a national motorcycle rally involving police personnel from various states, Union Territories and Central Police Organisations is being organised as part of the celebrations. The participating contingents will begin their journeys from their respective states and converge at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to participate in the Ekta Parade.

The Karnataka contingent comprises personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), Bengaluru City Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Bikers’ Unity Calls India. On the first day, the contingent will cover locations in and around Bengaluru. On Friday, the team will continue its onward journey to Ekta Nagar. Police personnel from other districts of the state will join the team enroute to spread awareness.

The rally aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, particularly among young people, encourage open discussions on the issue, connect citizens with appropriate support systems and strengthen community participation in efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

Kharge said drugs worth Rs 850 crore were seized and around 32,000 people arrested over the past three years, with 10,000 convictions secured during the period. The Karnataka government had also launched initiatives such as ‘Beda Bro’ and ‘RISE’ to combat drug abuse. Citing the statistics, the Home Minister said it reflected Karnataka’s seriousness in tackling the drug menace.