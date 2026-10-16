Karnataka: Tension at TESS after woman staffer’s death

KOLAR: Tension prevailed at Tata Electronics (TESS) in the Vemgal Industrial Hub near Kolar after a 23-year-old woman employee died following a medical emergency. Hundreds of workers staged a protest on Wednesday night, alleging negligence in providing medical treatment. The police were placed on high alert, and additional forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

SP Kanika Sikriwal intervened and addressed the protesting workers, assuring them that legal action would be taken if any negligence in treatment or other lapses were established. Following her assurance, the protesters called off their agitation and returned to work.

According to sources, Gundy Srimathi (23), a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, complained of stomach pain in the company canteen around 8 pm on October 13. She was taken to the health centre at Tata Electronics, where she was given medication and advised rest.

However, when she complained of pain again, she was administered an injection and shifted to RL Jalappa Hospital for further treatment.

A source told The New Indian Express that Srimathi reportedly complained of chest pain around 1.15 am. Despite treatment, she died at the hospital.

Her younger brother, Gundi Mahendra, lodged a complaint at Vemgal Police Station. Based on the complaint, the police registered an unnatural death report and initiated an investigation. Following news of her death, employees working the second shift, who were scheduled to finish work around 10 pm on Wednesday, gathered outside the factory. They alleged that negligence and inadequate medical treatment had led to her death. A large number of employees joined the protest, creating tension in the Vemgal Industrial Hub.