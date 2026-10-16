MP Bommai calls on Karnataka government to support Sugarcane farmers

DHARWAD: BJP MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the farmers’ protest site in Dharwad on Thursday. During his visit, he interacted with the protest leaders and said that the state government also has a responsibility in resolving the issue and should stand by the farmers. He said the present situation had arisen because there had been no regular revision over the past several years, making it difficult to implement a sudden increase now. However, he noted that the Union Government and the ministry concerned had constituted a committee to examine the issue and submit a report. Since different states have varying demands, the matter would need to be addressed accordingly.

Bommai pointed out that the GST revenue from sugarcane by-products accrues to the State Government and said that it, too, must shoulder its share of responsibility. As any revision would be implemented across the country, he said the committee’s report was being awaited.

He expressed hope that by the time the farmers’ padayatra reaches Hubballi, there would be some positive news regarding their demands. He also said that farmers were facing issues related to weighing practices, billing and other concerns.