No information on arrests made, says Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that he has no information about the arrests made in the ongoing probe into the alleged sting video of a former chief minister.

Upon his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport to take part in Dasara festivities in Mangaluru and Udupi, the Chief Minister dodged the question on probe into alleged sting video saying that he has no information about it.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader came to the Chief Minister’s rescue and responded to the media saying that a probe is underway. “They (former CM HD Kumaraswamy) have asked for a probe. After the investigation is complete, we will know who is behind it and let everyone cooperate with the ongoing probe so that the truth will come out,” Khader said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar told media persons that a petition has been filed by the Congress in the Supreme Court on “anomalies in SIR” and they are fighting for right to vote. “We had a big protest in New Delhi which will continue to protect the voters in the state. BJP is trying to play politics using the issue,” the Chief Minister added.

On his visit to the coastal districts, Shivakumar said that former Union minister and senior Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary has for many years been requesting him to join Dasara festivities at the Kudroli temple.