Ready to speak language you understand, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge hits back

BENGALURU: The war of words between Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged sting operation against Siddaramaiah escalated as leaders resorted to personal remarks against each other.

“RSS’ new blue-eyed boy goes ballistic before the media, demanding an investigation. The moment investigation begins, he runs to the Commissioner pleading, “Don’t investigate my boys!” Accountability for others. Immunity for his own,” Priyank stated, taking to ‘X’ after Kumaraswamy rushed to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office. The Union Minister accused the police of trying to intimidate JDS workers, instead of taking action against those behind he sting operations.

Earlier, responding to Kumaraswamy’s remarks, Priyank said, “We are willing to listen to him if he speaks respectfully. I am ready to speak the language you understand. We asked him to provide information, instead of firing in the air. If he has information, let him give it.”

“I don’t have to learn investigation from him. I will not be scared of you. I am not scared of .. RSS; why will I be scared of you? I don’t have to learn investigation from anyone, including him,” Priyank said.

Priyank said he is tired of respecting Kumaraswamy because of his age and position. “If I start speaking, he has to undergo another open-heart surgery,” he said, adding that Kumaraswamy has not learnt anything from his long political experience and he can not stoop to that level.