Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka Governor; becomes second woman Governor of state

BENGALURU: Sudha Yadav was sworn in as the new Governor of Karnataka on Friday. Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office and secrecy to her at a ceremony held at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

She is the Karnataka's second woman Governor. VS Ramadevi was the first woman to hold the post in 1999.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Sudha Yadav following the completion of the tenure of outgoing Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The new Governor is a postgraduate in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee, where she won a gold medal. She also holds a PhD. Her husband, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, was a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force who was killed in action during the 1999 Kargil War. He was posthumously awarded the Sena Medal.