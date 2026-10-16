Union Minister HDK asks Karnataka Minister Priyank if Home department belongs to his father

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, who launched an attack on Home Minister Priyank Kharge, questioned whether the Home Department headed by the latter belonged to his father.

The former chief minister challenged Priyank to order a judicial probe into the alleged sting operation. “I am not a coward like you. Let the probe begin,” Kumaraswamy challenged. Throughout the press meet, Kumaraswamy addressed Priyank in the singular.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Kumaraswamy said that the Home Department was not a gift from Priyank’s father to protect those allegedly involved in sting operations and blackmail. “When I raise questions, Priyank Kharge says he will summon me to the police station for questioning. Have I taken your father’s property?” Kumaraswamy asked.

The Union Minister also hit back at Priyank over his remarks that Kumaraswamy had already undergone heart surgery three times and might require a fourth open-heart surgery. Kumaraswamy said that while he was working for the welfare of the people, Priyank appeared to wish that he suffered a fourth heart attack. “He is wishing for my death. He has said he will order a probe. We know how to bring down the arrogance that comes with power,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said Shivakumar was not speaking about him but Priyank was targeting him regularly. He urged the CM to rein in Priyank and ensure that he acted responsibly.