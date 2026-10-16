Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan launched INS Samarthak at Karnataka's Karwar

Karwar: The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned INS Samarthak, the first Samarthak-class Multi-Purpose Vessel, at INS Kadamba Naval Base Karwar.
Vice President of India, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, commissioned the vessel in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan; senior naval and defence officials; Ministry of Defence dignitaries; and representatives of Larsen & Toubro Ltd and associated OEMs.
The vessel INS Samarthak designed and built by Larsen & Toubro Ltd, underscores India’s growing self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
More than 70% of the vessel’s content is indigenous, developed in collaboration with Indian defence firms and MSMEs.
Measuring over 100 metres in length and displacing approximately 5,000 tonnes, the vessel has an endurance exceeding 7,200 nautical miles.
It is designed to support maritime surveillance and patrol, Low Intensity Maritime Operations, target deployment and trials, unmanned and autonomous systems, HADR, hospital-ship duties, and salvage operations.
"The vessel is equipped with advanced Integrated Platform Management and Automatic Power Management Systems, enabling a high degree of automation and real-time monitoring. These capabilities will strengthen maritime security and reconnaissance while enhancing the Indian Navy’s role as a preferred security partner," the Navy authorities said after the launch.
The ship’s crest depicts an Indian elephant emerging from the sea, symbolising intelligence and strength. Its crew, known as Prachand Pundiks, embody vigilance, astuteness, agility, and victory.