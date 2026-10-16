Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan launched INS Samarthak at Karnataka's Karwar

Karwar: The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned INS Samarthak, the first Samarthak-class Multi-Purpose Vessel, at INS Kadamba Naval Base Karwar.

Vice President of India, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, commissioned the vessel in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan; senior naval and defence officials; Ministry of Defence dignitaries; and representatives of Larsen & Toubro Ltd and associated OEMs.

The vessel INS Samarthak designed and built by Larsen & Toubro Ltd, underscores India’s growing self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

More than 70% of the vessel’s content is indigenous, developed in collaboration with Indian defence firms and MSMEs.