25 sweet shops in Karnataka get notices in two days

BENGALURU: Continuing its special inspection drive at sweet manufacturing units and sales outlets across Karnataka, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has inspected 186 places in two days, issuing notices to 25 food business operators for violations. Two operators were fined a total of Rs 7,000.

On Friday, the second day of the drive, officials inspected 106 units and collected 145 food samples. Across the two-day period, 270 samples were collected and sent to government food laboratories for analysis.

The violations included unhygienic conditions in food preparation and storage areas, absence of valid medical fitness certificates for food handlers, lack of registration or licences, labelling deficiencies and missing records.

According to the department’s district-wise list, notices were issued to establishments in Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Kolar, Koppal, Kodagu, Mysuru Rural, Hassan, Chikkaballapura and Chitradurga, besides BBMP West, BBMP East, BBMP South and the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

In Bagalkote, Vallabhaji Sweets was found operating without a food safety registration certificate. In Kalaburagi, Kali Sweet House was flagged for missing medical certificates, while Sri Ram Sweets and Agarwal Sweets were cited for unhygienic conditions. In Raichur, Sai Sweets was cited for operating without registration, while Jai Santoshi Sweets and New Santoshi Sweets faced hygiene-related violations.

In Kolar, Nahar Sweet Manufacturing Unit, Balaji Sweets and Gold Star Sweet Manufacturing Unit were issued notices for unhygienic conditions. The list records fines of Rs 2,000 against Balaji Sweets and Rs 5,000 against Gold Star Sweet Manufacturing Unit.

Other establishments cited included Sri Durga Sweets in Koppal for labelling deficiencies, Asha Sweets in Bengaluru’s BBMP South for missing records, Shri Renuka Sweets in Hubballi for missing medical fitness and pest-control certificates, and Thimmanna Sweet Manufacturer in Hiriyur for unhygienic conditions and lack of a licence.

The department said inspections would continue statewide and warned of stringent legal action against violators.