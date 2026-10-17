Amid 108 strike threat, Karnataka government to mobilise drivers, nursing staff

BENGALURU: The state government has initiated contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted 108 Arogya Kavacha emergency ambulance services amid a proposed strike by employees, stating that service provider EMRI Green Health Services (EMRI GHS) failed to put adequate alternative arrangements in place.

In a clarification issued on Friday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said it would mobilise drivers and nursing staff working under the department and engage additional qualified personnel through district-level agencies wherever necessary to maintain services.

The strike call follows demands by three unions representing emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and ambulance pilots. Their demands include introducing 12-hour shifts instead of the existing eight-hour duty schedule, extending Zone-I wage rates to employees across all zones, revising shift timings, granting annual increments based on seniority and providing resting facilities at government hospitals during non-duty hours.

The government said its agreement with EMRI GHS, in place since 2008, places responsibility for recruitment, deployment and personnel management on the service provider. Matters concerning wages, working hours and other employment benefits therefore fall within the company’s purview.

The department said it had issued directions to EMRI GHS on October 12 to comply with applicable requirements and maintain uninterrupted services. It warned that any disruption or delay could invite stringent legal and penal action.