Bengaluru based C-CAMP gets Rs 500 crore to back deeptech startups

BENGALURU: C-CAMP has been selected as one of the five Focus Research Organisations (FROs) under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, with a funding allocation of Rs 500 crore from the Government of India to support investments in India’s deeptech innovation sector.

C-CAMP will collaborate with its private partners and investors to build a consortium with a total funding of Rs 1,000 crore to support India’s most transformative deeptech life sciences startups, which have the potential to create an impact in India and beyond.

As the only dedicated biotechnology organisation among the 19 Second Level Fund Managers (SLFMs) announced by the Government, C-CAMP aims to fund high-risk, potentially game-changing biotechnology innovations that could redefine India’s healthcare, agriculture and environmental sectors.

The list of SLFMs includes five FROs and 14 venture capital firms, with a total allocation of Rs 7,131 crore. The other four FROs are the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and BITS Pilani.

C-CAMP Director and CEO Dr Taslimarif Saiyed said, “C-CAMP is ecstatic to be selected as an RDI FRO and a Second Level Fund Manager, helping bring more of India’s deeptech startups closer to making an impact.

We believe biotechnology will be the next game-changer for society, with potential to transform sectors that have the greatest impact on human life, including healthcare, agriculture and food security.”