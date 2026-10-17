Implement caste survey report in a week: Karnataka BC forum

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Backward Classes Federation on Friday gave the state government a one-week deadline to implement the socio-economic and educational survey (caste census) report, failing which it warned of protests outside the residences of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

At a press conference, federation president K M Ramachandrappa demanded that the issue be discussed at the next cabinet meeting and that the government implement the order issued during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

“There is no stay on implementing the report. The government should discuss it in the cabinet without making lame excuses. The order issued during Siddaramaiah’s tenure has been put on hold and must be implemented immediately,” he said. Ramachandrappa questioned the government’s reluctance to act on the findings, pointing out that nearly Rs 700 crore had been spent on the survey. He also alleged that the government had withheld a grant of Rs 97 crore released earlier.

“The Congress came to power with the support of OBC voters, but the same government has now withheld funds meant for them. Siddaramaiah has not fulfilled our expectations. We have given the government one week to act, failing which we will stage a dharna outside his residence and lay siege to the residences of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” he warned.

He said the Kantharaj Commission had prepared its report between 2015 and 2018 and questioned the decision to set it aside on the grounds that it was nearly a decade old. He also sought clarity on the status of the report submitted by the Madhusudan R Naik commission.