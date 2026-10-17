Isn’t it time we were ready to withstand drought?

Drought is the result of a prolonged period of rainfall deficit relative to normal conditions. It results from a lack of precipitation, leading to shrinking lakes and reservoirs, reduced stream flows, and declining groundwater levels, and – worse – low soil moisture failing to support crops and natural vegetation, which translates to crop failure.

This failure leads to agrarian distress, expressed through severe impacts including unemployment, labour loss, and loss of wages for agrarian communities; food insecurity and malnutrition due to food shortage forcing prices upwards, threatening basic nutrition and health; water scarcity and poverty forcing agrarian families to abandon their fields and migrate to urban areas in search of work; and – the most tragic – mental health stress due to weight of debt, ruined harvests, and lifestyle disruption, which leads to severe stress and adverse mental health outcomes in rural populations – the main villain pushing farmers to die by suicide.

All – or at least most – of these have played out in Karnataka, the second driest state in the country which is suffering from the worst drought in decades caused by a 32% record deficit in the southwest monsoon rainfall with 226 of a total 240 taluks declared drought-hit, and crop losses estimated to be Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore.

In the 21st century alone, Karnataka has declared drought in 18 of the 26 years, and records indicate that at least 2,809 farmers died by suicide in just the last three years. Independent assessments have linked rainfall deficits with farm distress deaths.

The state government announced a financial relief package of Rs 2,500 for about 50 lakh affected farmers in the drought-affected taluks, costing Rs 1,250 crore – which the farmers feel is inadequate.